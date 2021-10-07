THE implementation of safe zones in our country is coming on stream very soon as a way for vaccinated people to be able to enjoy the things they once did and, of course, bring some level of normalcy back in the country.
However, I was very heartbroken when I learned children under 12 would not be able to enter safe zones, including water parks. I could only imagine how parents and children themselves are feeling.
Think about it. In a time like this, thousands of children have been robbed of a proper education, are unable to play with their friends or go to school. Some of them are stuck in their homes for the whole day, they are also unable to eat out with their parents or guardians, or go to the cinemas or waterparks.
The main clients of water parks are children under the age of 12. So what are parents to do now? And I am wondering how long it would take before someone gets frustrated and takes this segregation matter to court.
The safe zones are reminiscent of slavery days when folks would see signs like “For whites only” and “For blacks or coloureds only”.
This pandemic has given certain individuals a higher power to seemingly make laws as they see fit, without even the intervention of others or the Opposition.
Can the Attorney General or the Prime Minister properly explain when children under 12, as well as those who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons, can be allowed to go back to enjoying the things that vaccinated people can do from October 11?
I thought the vaccinated and unvaccinated must survive together? Can an unvaccinated police officer or health officer play judge, jury and executioner in a safe zone, too?
Also, I am still not sure what else we can do from October 11. Would all businesses reopen? Which businesses are still closed? More clarity is needed.
While I understand certain measures have to be implemented for life to go on since we cannot and will not want to be in any further lockdown, decisions must be carefully made with the input of all stakeholders—and that is something this Government has been lacking from day one.
Sadly, this Government has been continuously making decisions without consulting or seeking the input of stakeholders who should have a say as to how their businesses can be run, or what business model can be used to benefit everyone.
Children, especially, have been under tremendous pressure since this pandemic started, and little has been done by any ministry to alleviate the mental strain they have been under.
Children should not be experiencing any form of segregation, and should be able to watch a movie or eat out safely in the company of their parents or guardians.
As more people get vaccinated, our little ones should be able to enjoy life once again, and I am hoping there is a light at the end of this challenging tunnel very soon.
I am strongly against every single business becoming a safe zone in the country since the vaccinated and unvaccinated population must live together.
I must mention, though, it is very ironic that we can find a fine or an amount to charge people who disobey the Public Health Ordinance, but we are yet to see any real justice or punishment when the “big businessmen and women” are involved in scandals that involve millions of our taxpayers’ dollars.
These “big fishes” who have friends in “high” places will not see the inside of a jail cell, but the poor or the small man easily would.