Seizing an opportunity or embarrassing the nation?

It is so sad, if not deeply shameful, to see the hundreds, if not thousands, of citizens who are standing in a mile-long line for jobs offered by the Royal Caribbean cruise line. This should not be new since many citizens were employed on Disney cruise liners.

If anything, it is but the most poignant reflection of how desperate citizens have become, following the Government-imposed hardships of the pandemic.

Is it that they all got time off to pursue the service industry jobs with the cruise liner? Or are these among the thousands who lost their jobs in recent years, which have not been replaced, despite the humiliating relief package of rotting vegetables and small money bandied about?

Incidentally, the Auditor General is currently investigating the alleged misappropriation of Covid-19 funds in Government agencies. How will this look when the international relief agencies find out? (And they will.) It will be a terrible reflection on the ministers of Health and Finance.

But I digress: the stampede of people will be broadcast throughout the region, particularly in Guyana and Barbados where, no matter our pretence, the rush is to get in and not out, and will embarrass the nation, because people are so desperate.

It is clear many citizens have seized upon an opportunity to depart these shores since work on these cruise liners is no vacation, but will yield a few US dollars which will be paid into US dollar accounts abroad.

It’s not a sacrifice too great. It’s a free pass out of Trinidad and Tobago: a lifeline to escape the crime, the abuse of women and children, the high food prices, the bad roads, the terror and sewer-style governance and politics that saturate the nation.

We quarrel about migrants and Caricom nationals coming for our jobs for less money, almost starvation wages, but here we are jamming for the same menial jobs in foreign lands. We are truly Venezuela’s next step.

Linda Capildeo

St James

