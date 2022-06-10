Seizing an opportunity or embarrassing the nation?

True story: “In 1919—over 80 years after Emancipation—a Trini­dadian petitioned the King for compensation for 31 freed persons previously owned by his grandfather, which he claimed had never been paid.”

It’s one of the astonishing tales recounted by Professor Emerita Bridget Brereton in her newly released book, History Matters: Selected Newspaper ­Columns, 2011–2021. The selection of 138 from the 248 columns she wrote for the Express during that period represents such a diverse array of subjects that I had to force myself away from it when other matters inconsiderately interrupted.