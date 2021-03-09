Seizing the opportunity

I read with great pride your article in yesterday’s Express, “PM: Gas-to-liquids plant a triumph”.

As a former banker to this project (for which we were fully repaid), I recall the negative comments associated with its challenges under its former ownership.

Few were aware construction of the complex was taking place at a time of general inflation in engineering and building costs worldwide.

In fact, one of the energy majors which was completing a GTL plant in Qatar saw its cost tripled, and we are talking about billions of US dollars.

If my memory serves me right, the plant was put together out of the relocated parts of mothballed methanol facilities supplemented by new equipment to convert the process of methanol synthesis to another licensed synthesis.

This was expected to be challenging, but that route was chosen on the basis of cost and it was expected to enhance the completion schedule.

At that time, such a plant was expected to be the first in the western hemisphere. So there are also lessons for the country there.

What I gather to be the best lesson from this is that at the end of the day, our locals, under strong and competent leadership, saw opportunity and had the courage which, combined with strategic thinking/business acumen, enabled them to bring this home. Congrats to NiQuan and to its local ownership.

Roger LL Mike

executive chairman, Artemis Energy Ltd

