Like so many other sport lovers, I found the Olympics a delight to watch, especially when any of our athletes was competing.
The fact that none of them won medals did not bother me, as they all appeared to give their best effort when competing.
However, I would like to make the observation that whenever a Japanese athlete or relay team was competing, the average age of their athletes was about 22 years old, and this is where our Olympic federation went wrong.
Unless your over-30-year-old athlete is still currently a proven world beater, it makes way more sense to select your best young athletes to enable them to gain that vital experience of competing at the top level.
Gregory Wight
Maraval