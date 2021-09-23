The appointment of Gary Griffith as commissioner of police was done under the same rules that had in the 1980s appointed Randolph Burroughs as commissioner of police.
He applied the same attitude as Gary Griffith when dealing with our hardened criminals and killers, but at the end he was denied any worthwhile praise.
The police system in Trinidad has always come under criticism because of the failures of politicians, and senior police officers do not give the matter much thought.
All they seek is a commissioner of police, never mind what his personal policies are.
It is about time the politicians take the opportunity to grab the upper hand in the appointment of a police commissioner.
Finding the right man for the job is going to be perhaps a mountain too high to climb, as some of our senior policemen are known to be corrupt.
All in all, the police and the politicians seem to be confused when it comes to selecting the right man for the job of commissioner of police here, and it is about time they get this matter right.