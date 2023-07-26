Selective outrage is applauding, supporting and praising Jack Warner prior to the last general election when he was purportedly assisting the PNM against his former political party, but criticising him and the UNC for reuniting in 2023 when the country is on the brink of ruin.
Selective outrage is selecting Gary Griffith as commissioner of police with the hope that he would attack his former political allies. It was cool to clap for him and support his selection then, but not now when he has chosen to align himself with the UNC.
Selective outrage is criticising former PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar for every step, misstep and practically everything under the sun when PM Rowley is given a free pass to abuse his political opponents, media personnel and behave in the most vulgar and crass manner.
In fact, the former PM was quick to rid her government of persons of all rank who were involved in scandals, regardless of the nature. Selective outrage is criticising her while PM Rowley has done precious nothing to return faith and confidence in National Security, Office of the AG and almost every other failing ministry.
Further, even the disgraced and tarnished have been rewarded with diplomatic postings, trade assignments with handsome remunerations.
Selective outrage is criticising the UNC which has consistently put plans on the table to reduce crime, return economic stability, create jobs, reboot the energy sector, but to stay silent when our patrimony has been sold out for two gold coins (which we will never see).
Further, when the paid political hacks can criticise the UNC who have advocated for the constitutional protection of local government whilst the Government had to be dragged all the way to the Privy Council to even call elections, hiding behind local government reform as an excuse.
The last good thing the PNM did for local government was the 2009 White Paper on Local Government Reform prepared by former minister Hazel Manning. This current crop is so incompetent that even a “cut and paste” is beyond them.
Selective outrage is criticising the UNC for carrying out a general election-type campaign and the political accommodation between the UNC and NTA whilst the PNM continues to offer nothing but excuses as to our failing state.
Selective outrage is attacking Kamla, Jack and Gary whilst happily taking UNC rejects and offering them financial inducements and enticements when PNM supporters are given a “ten days” to support during election season.
Conveniently, though, no outrage when the PNM breaks the law, conveniently uses the Parliament to gut the procurement legislation during an election season, and certainly none when the Government attempts at every opportunity to erode our constitutional rights and freedoms.
Make no mistake—August 14 is about local government; the Opposition has put forward 141 candidates, many of whom are tried and tested, and all of whom desire to serve their communities and make a positive impact on Trinidad and Tobago.
We know what we have and, certainly, what we do not want. We have seen the stain and felt the burden of the PNM on our nation for eight long years. Do not fall for the selective outrage of persons on political payrolls, empty heads with big mouths and their convenient realities.
It is the highest form of manipulation for these persons, paid by our tax dollars, to think that they can distract us from our daily reality... crime, corruption, unemployment, failing infrastructure, unprecedented food and fuel prices, looming property tax, and the list goes on.
As the old political adage goes... “Performance beats ole talk every day”.