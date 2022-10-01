Like many of the people who have been struggling from the onslaught of the PNM (People’s National Movement) in office for the last seven years, I am not surprised by the self-serving arrogance of Shamfa Cudjoe.
She is one of the favoured ones, and so from her Victoria apartment perch, she demonstrates the characteristic disconnect that afflicts this administration in their merciless treatment of the people. For a person in public life who was put there at the behest of the people, she demonstrates that she is now biting the hand that fed her. For many in the working class whose ability to make ends meet with debt upon debt, we are the ungrateful ones since we are not grinning when we have to pay so much for everything.
According to Shamfa, people sacrificed so that the son and daughter of a slave or an indentured could become a pilot, chef or PNM politician (no one aspires to become a UNC politician). This sounds like a UNC (United National Congress) refrain: remember “from cutting cane to flying planes”? So on the one hand, she recognises that sacrifice is necessary for success and improvement, but on the other, she fails to recognise that at no time in the life of a citizen since 2015 have they dared to utter success.
Instead, what we have seen is that despite all of the sacrifices, education is now down to celebrating mediocrity as it is racist to celebrate children and young people who do well in the examinations since it was a certain ethnicity which was dominating. There are no more scholarships and everything is about means and bursaries to separate the sheep from the goats. Well, Shamfa, you can stop this. Seeing that we are spoilt, go ahead and remove it.
So we are back to the days when no one could afford anything. This is what the sons and daughters of the cane-cutter and cocoa-growing pig farmer got an education for. To go back to chicken once a week, tea without milk, no electricity, no running water, paying millions for a home and mule carts. We are slowly going back to carat sheds on riverbanks and cowsheds.
Only Shamfa is entitled to a beautiful towered apartment, alongside the splendid properties of her other ministerial colleagues, and almond milk on the shelves of Tobago because she alone sacrificed. Indeed, the self-absorbed arrogance of her and current ministers is beyond believable.
So go ahead and withdraw all social grants; raise the price of gas all you want, you and Colm Imbert chuckle and guffaw when you see people walking with cans like they do in Haiti and Santo Domingo; do not subsidise anything, let people pay in full for education and health. This is the model that Shamfa wants, given that she is the director of sacrifice and the repository of all things sacrificial and gracious, and she knows all about being a good citizen.
Linda Capildeo
St James
