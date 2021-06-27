Self-govt for Tobago

Parliament is set to debate the Tobago Self-Government Bills today.
In 2018, PM Dr Keith Rowley signalled his intention to revisit Tobago’s autonomy by laying the Tobago Self-Government Bill in the Parliament.
It was immediately sent to a parliamentary JSC. I was one of three Opposition members on this committee from 2018 to 2020. I sat through the various stages of the Bill. It was quite an intense three years considering all angles and formulating what we now see before Parliament in the form of a Report and two Bills, The Tobago Self-Government Bill 2021 and Tobago Island Bill 2021.
According to the Parliament’s website, the Tobago Self-Government Bill 2021 seeks to amend the Constitution to confer self-government on Tobago by providing for the creation of a Tobago island government. The Bill will provide for the “House of Assembly” which will have the power to make laws, and an executive body called the “Tobago Executive Council” which will have executive authority in the island of Tobago. However, this law-making power would be restricted to the matters listed in Schedule 3 of the companion Bill, the Tobago Island Government Bill 2021, and similarly, the executive authority would be restricted to matters listed in Schedule 1 of the said Bill.
Section 14 deals with reconstitution of the Tobago House of Assembly, with some of the following clauses:
• Section 141A would provide for the establishment and powers of the Tobago legislature.
• Section 141B would provide for the composition of the House of Assembly.
• Section 141C would provide for the powers, privileges and immunities of the House of Assembly.
• Section 141D would provide for the swearing-in of members of the House of Assembly, not later than three days after their appointment or election.
• Section 141Q would provide for the dissolution of the Tobago legislature and when a primary election of the House of Assembly is to be held.
• Section 141R would provide for the jurisdictional limit of the powers of the House of Assembly and the Tobago Executive Council.
The Tobago Island Bill 2021 seeks to provide self-government to Tobago while maintaining the unitary state of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Bill proposes the repeal of the Tobago House of Assembly Act and to provide for the powers and functions of the Tobago island government and the Tobago legislature. The Bill also seeks to provide for operational matters including the financial provisions and a suite of administrative and financial oversight committees.
The Bill, a companion Bill to the Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self- Government) Bill 2021, contains 61 clauses and two schedules, and requires a simple majority vote.
Now as I understand, the Report and the Tobago Self Government Bill 2021 come before the House to be debated today. One can infer that the Tobago Self-Government Bill has to be passed as a precursor, with a special majority, before the companion Tobago Island Bill can be passed with its simple majority requirement.
Based on my experience and the process these bills underwent, a very intense and good job was done by the Parliament in considering every aspect of self-government without losing the fundamentals of the unitary state that is T&T.
A contentious issue I predict is the annual budgetary allocation to Tobago that is proposed for increase from four per cent to 6.8 per cent especially during this time of a ravaged economy. Revenues generated by Tobago stay in Tobago and will be included in the overall budgetary allocations. Ergo, the more Tobago earns, the less the demand will be placed on the national provisions.
Another issue is reconciling Tobago self-government with their current two-seat electoral representation in the nation’s Parliament. Some would prefer Tobago’s electoral politics to be totally separate and apart from Trinidad’s but with a PNM-led government this will never be the case since those two Tobago seats are crucial to the PNM winning a general election.
The Opposition has nothing to lose politically in supporting the Bill since they have practically washed their hands off contesting any elections in Tobago since 2012. For them to not vote for the Bill would beg more questions than answers since many citizens, especially Tobagonians, would want Tobago to become more independent and self-sustaining in its development.
Critics may say the timing is not right but regardless of the reasons, the Bills are before the Parliament now and if we keep waiting for the right time, Tobago self-government may never happen. Too much work has gone into getting these bills right with the issues involved spanning several administrations. It is in the interest of all Trinbagonians that these bills become law. If for some reason they fail, the motives of those who would have been responsible for scuttling them would definitely invite further intense interrogation.
Ramona Ramdial
former minister/MP