The state of football in T&T is a reflection of the decline in our standards generally, across many areas of civic life. It is no wonder that there is indecision on the way forward at the top levels of football administration in the country.
Self-reliance, which was one of the tenets of our people in earlier decades, has been eroded—especially among those of us of African descent—severely.
The hundreds of young men who used to play football in the Savannah in Port of Spain on Sunday mornings belonged to a league that came out of their community. And that league was the initiative of community-minded individuals who gave of their time and energy without seeking recompense.
It was necessary for the leadership of the country—political, in education, and business—to encourage the mindset of doing for self. Instead, the politicians saw the vote-getting benefit of encouraging working-class people to look to the Government for “ah wuk’; while not demanding they actually do a fair day’s work.
The educational establishment went along with Government’s misguided policy of streaming most students academically, so that competent masons, carpenters, plumbers have become endangered species. Previously, a teenager who so desired would have been apprenticed to an experienced tradesman; rather than spending his days bored in a classroom.
The big businesses in the country have never given wholehearted support to the efforts of communities to provide sporting activities for their young people. Theodore Lewis referenced Lennox Bernard as saying the big business people were unwilling to give help even to struggling primary schools. Yet when our country qualified for the World Cup, they all jumped on the bandwagon.
Older generations know that hundreds of fans used to turn out on weekday evenings for football matches in Port of Spain, San Fernando and Arima. These were games that were played among well-structured, community-based teams and, therefore, the rivalry was keen.
The team administrators were being self-reliant in providing a community service, without seeking prestige and inducements.
One must question the competence of our Pro League administrators when the average attendance at their games seems to be less than 100. Here’s a reminder to them, or a revelation if they don’t know: each team must have a clear identification with some community; and efforts must be made to promote that relationship.
Professional sports is business. Most of the revenue to sports teams comes from advertising and merchandising. And the success of advertising and merchandising depends on the level of fan support that a team has. Advertisers will support a league when hundreds, if not thousands, of fans turn out to the matches.
Our people need to recapture the spirit of self-reliance we once had. That is the starting point for the reduction in criminality among so many of our young men, as strong community organisations would mitigate against such behaviour.
Strong organisations—whether they be community, civic or business—tell governments what is required of them for our country to progress. If we constantly go to the politicians or business people “cap in hand”, then we will always be at their mercy.
