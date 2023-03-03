Self-sustaining memories

The past weekend was unique for me because of two memory-related experiences I had. The issue of memory is integral to the West Indian ethos but often, as in West Indian literature, it is more of an ancestral nature-drawing sustenance from homelands we were forced to leave behind.
My memories, however, are of the present—the first having to do with the reunion of Naps 56ers, which turned out to be much more than a reassembly of boys who entered Naparima College in 1956.
What more, in fact, it did was to return us across time to our boyhood memories, our experiences then, blooming now as the flowers in spring, youthful and alive (the image deliberately chosen to honour our visiting Canadian 56ers), even as all of us were in the late winter of our lives, most almost four score, on the verge of “crossing the bar” as Alfred, Lord Tennyson, in his poem by that name. It was the miracle of advanced age revivified into youth and the moment was unforgettable!
As to the second, it was my return on the occasion of a church service for a passing relative, to the exact spot of my boyhood days in the sugar estate barracks of Golconda.
Now renamed The Ponderosa, possibly from the Western series The High Chaparral, the old home town did not look the same as I drove through, but the familiar markers of when I lived there made my imagination run wild, recalling my boyhood caprice in and around the neighbourhood, my standpipe romances, the swish of a cocoyea broom making the surroundings immaculately clean, my “green days by the river”, as it were, and, most of all, the camaraderie, the sense of communal fellowship, the latter especially “laughing to scorn” (Macbeth, believing the witches that none of woman born shall harm him—Macbeth, Act 5, Sc 5, 10-15), the pictures painted by some of our historians of “barrack life” being depressing and degrading.
And when I reached the exact spot where our barrack room once stood, I stood mesmerised, recalling in such vivid detail “what stood here and what grew here”, remembering especially the sugar apple tree opposite, under perennial watch by the old lady who owned it trying to protect the fruit from our clutches, a battle which she obviously lost in our game of “hide and seek”.
But with the passage of time changes would come and in the place of the old sugar apple tree was a little church named Ponderosa Love of Christ Open Bible Church—not imposing, but petite and beautiful to suit the simple surroundings.
And on entering, together with the new faces were the once-familiar ones, now old and fragile-looking, all in an intense spiritual moment far different from the boyhood Presbyterian Sunday school sessions held by NTC teachers in the estate kutiya (a small temple) where after the Bible stories and choruses, our primary focus was on the colourful Christmas cards given out and, of course, the Christmas treat at the end of the year.
Change had come, but in a way that made me proud of the simple people I once knew, so much so that sceptical as I had become with time and education, I felt drawn into the moment, no less inspired by the magnificent message to the bereaved family of the hope of life after death symbolised in the Resurrection, and for analytical minds like mine not easily succumbing to the emotionalism of such moments, that hope is the key in a world of pervasive hopelessness and that for all of us, at some time when the chips are down, to anchor to such a mantra to give meaning to our lives.
Memories such as these are often self-sustaining and maybe such can be yours when you need them the most.
Dr Errol Narine Benjamin