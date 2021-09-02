Senator Lutchmedial deserves an apology

I have been following the sordid debacle between the South-West Regional Health Authority and Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial, where the authority allegedly cancelled on an agreed arrangement.

The first poster/flyer from the senator advertised the vaccine drive to be held in the Gulf View community as a collaborative effort with the SWRHA. One would assume there were indeed discussions, and agreement between both parties for this noble initiative.

What followed after, leading to a cancellation of the event, is nothing short of an affront and an insult to the efforts of the Minister of Health who has been working tirelessly to ensure the entire population is vaccinated.

The authority’s reasoning that other vaccination sites were now available in close proximity seems to be an afterthought, and ignores the previously agreed arrangements.

This is further compounded by the fact that its last release completely overlooked all mention of preceding discussions and or arrangements. One would hate to think these preparations would not have been aborted if they were initiated by the Member of Parliament for San Fernando West.

The country is now on an all-out drive to convince every citizen to take the vaccine, with a heightened media campaign featuring leading religious leaders and other prominent personalities.

It may even be possible for households to call and have residents vaccinated at their place of abode. This is a time when all hands are expected to be on deck to save our county from the effects of this deadly virus.

The SWRHA owes an apology to Senator Lutchmedial as well as their immediate resignation to the Honourable Minister of Health for a complete disregard for his herculean efforts to bring vaccines to the people and to achieve the country’s target of vaccination.

Rabindra Moonan

San Fernando

