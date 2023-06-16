IT is that infamous time again when road paving and empty promises are the talk of the nation.

The councillors, who we have not seen for years, are visiting us, smiling with no shame, given the fact that they have done nothing for our dilapidated communities.

The “wannabe” councillors grace our doorsteps with hope and new promises, not realising the overwhel­ming bureaucracy they will face which will obstruct them as the titans fight for their own political interests, not that of the people.

Once the election is over, anyone elected will default to the “we have no money excuse”, and the treacherous cycle will continue.

You see, until all corrupt elements are eliminated, prosecu­ted and banned from the political arena, the possibility of change is challenged. Until the citizens send a defiant mes­sage to those in office, our country will never see the light.

Until we as a nation wake up and admit that we have allowed those elected to serve to intentionally des­troy our country, we will never receive the proper governance we deserve.

Vote wisely!

Michelle

Dymally Davis

Cedros

