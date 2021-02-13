The country is heartbroken over the senseless murder of Andrea Bharatt, who has become a household name, now adopted as everyone’s daughter or sister. Let me extend condolences to the family.
This beautiful young lady had just begun to live her life. As aptly said on social media by a restaurant owner in Florida, “She is a pretty flower that did not get to bloom because of the dastardly act of evil minds”. Andrea’s cultural passion and “Trininess” was admirable; she made a fantastic video of a typical Hindu wedding.
A young girl, merely 23, returning home from her job at a magistrate’s court, was kidnapped, abused, soiled, killed and dumped down a ravine of labyrinthine depth. A helicopter was required to swoop down and recover her broken body. What happened to this young lady is indescribable. It was a heinous, most brutal, inhumane act.
There is much media publicity over the murder and spontaneous public protest, with everyone calling for justice. Some sections of the media are insensitive and heartless—instead of focusing on the young lady, they are focusing on belly and corporate income. For example, one talk show host opted to share a recipe on “how to make dhal” rather than provide comfort to people who are in distress over the rape and murder.
This prompted a social commentator to pen this critique, “Why have we grown so cold-blooded that a crime of this magnitude is not given the prominence it deserves in the media? It seems that when it’s our child or sibling or parents that only then are we moved to express our feelings.
“If Andrea were a celebrity or the daughter of a prominent politician, the headlines would have been splurging non-stop with the story. There is one justice for the well-to-do and the connected and another for the poor. The hypocritical adherence to our laws must be exposed. Are we in a state where, according to the famous Christian philosopher St Augustine, that true justice could only be realised in the kingdom of heaven?”
What happened to Andrea can happen to another person in an environment where crime has skyrocketed. Thus, the public should not take illusory comfort in their home or office and wish away this problem. The critic wisely advises: “We must recast our focus on the gravity of such crime, just imagining if Andrea was one of our own”.
The nation demands justice. Those responsible, including those who conspired in the kidnapping and disclosed information about the girl’s whereabouts, must face the law—the death penalty is warranted. Nothing less is required for these criminals who display mentality of a beast.
The Government must take a more active approach to bring the plotters and perpetrators to justice, or else people will lose confidence in the Government to protect them. People may take the law into their own hands. One commentator on social media penned, “We can raise our voices! We can protest! We can assist the family. We can set up a foundation in her name. Should we also set up our private security arrangement when the state fails to protect us? What are our options?”
The country should look at ways of curbing this abuse and assault of the nation’s women while using public transportation. The death penalty for perpetrators of rape and murder is warranted. Is the death penalty still in force? In the case of Guyana, their citizens are calling for the restoration of the death penalty for dastardly related crimes; other islands also have the death penalty.
Contrary to what some may feel, capital punishment is a deterrent. The death penalty sends a strong message to would-be criminals. As an illustration, in Guyana, the dictator Desmond Hoyte resumed hanging in 1987, resulting in a dramatic downturn of crime when a few hardcore murderers were hanged. Fear of being hanged sends jitters down the spines of those on death row.
One can’t imitate in Trinidad and Tobago a policy or objection to the death penalty that applies to a developed country. Hanging would send the right signal to would-be criminals. It would help to reduce crime. It is the duty of the State to protect its citizens. That is its primary responsibility. It must respond promptly against those who engage in serious acts of violence.
The Government should also consider compensating victims of serious crime. There are precedents. In the US, for example, civil actions are brought against criminals for wrongful deaths or crimes that affect people. Imprisonment or the death penalty is just one form of punishment. Another is to provide monetary relief. It won’t solve crime, but, at a minimum, it would address the pain and anguish of family members of victims.
The country demands justice for Andrea.
Dr Vishnu Bisram
via e-mail