Send me a proper hero

I would like to inform my fellow countrymen about consumer rights and flaws in Trinidad and Tobago. I recently purchased a brand new motorcycle from a local agent. This company, I thought, would have been a reputable company since they usually sponsor a major sporting event here every year.
My problem started just two weeks after acquiring this brand new motorcycle. It stopped functioning just as it was to go for its first service. Now, after paying $22,000 for this vehicle, the manager would tell me that they cannot pick it up for repairs but that I have to find a way to bring it in myself or pay them $350 for transport.
Now, I had to hire a pick-up at a cost of $300 to have it transported from site of breakdown to their shop to repair. After repairs, which was blamed on bad gas and a one of a kind faulty part, I was sent on my way. Now, just after three months and its second service it has shut down again and I again have to fork out $300 or more to transport to have it repaired.
Now instead of having a functioning vehicle that I paid full amount for, I have an additional bill of $600 for transport to repair a faulty bike that is under warranty plus endure loss of income and inconvenience due to a faulty product.
Of course, the manager said he would welcome a legal letter when I asked for a refund or replacement. Now this is the kind of products and services that we in Trinidad have to put up with. Is there anyone in the Consumers Division or Bureau of Standards like to weigh in on this or is this how we operate?
S Maharaj