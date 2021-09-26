The Attorney General leads a charmed life. Despite his many missteps and consistent failure to provide reliable and supportable advice consistent with the requirements of his job, it appears that the country will not be rid of him so long as Keith Rowley’s PNM remains in power.
Even the Prime Minister has demonstrated his lack of confidence in Al-Rawi’s advice by retaining independent counsel to guide him in dealing with the Gary Griffith fiasco.
This is not the first time the Prime Minister has ignored this Attorney General and sought alternative counsel on legal matters affecting the State.
It is clear that his advice does not carry any weight with the Prime Minister.
Why, then, is he Attorney General? Why is the country paying him a salary, together with all the attendant benefits and staff, if each time the State requires legal guidance it must pay another high-priced lawyer?
We must also not forget his children disporting themselves with high-powered weapons, on a secured army compound, posing for photos and generally having a grand old time.
That matter has died an unnatural death, and the country will never know what really took place that day. Yet the Attorney General continues on his merry way with no attempt to deal with his multiple failures.
It is no wonder that the country is in the state it is in when a senior government official is not called to answer to the nation for what is clearly lack of performance of his duties.
He should be sent packing!
Karan Mahabirsingh
via e-mail