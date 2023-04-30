Senior Supt Pierre in denial

At a police news conference on Thursday, Senior Supt Michael Pierre indicated that bandits were not targeting any particular race with regards home invasions and robberies.
His statement contradicts what his counterpart Supt Roger Alexander says almost on a daily basis on his television show Beyond the Tape.
If he ever watched that show he will see that Chinese-owned groceries are robbed almost every day. You can be assured that no grocery owner goes out to be a soft target and the many videos of these robberies will show this.
Supt Alexander talks about this all the time.
Furthermore, many policemen do part-time work as armed security at these groceries. This is no coincidence.
Maybe Senior Supt Pierre needs to come out of his office and go out on the ground or watch that television show to get an idea of what is going on in the country.
He also made a statement that home invasion victims make themselves soft targets. He is certainly correct when you are locked inside at home and a group of five armed men come with brute force breaking into your home and you are unarmed. Only a person with a 24-hour armed security would not be a soft target.
His statement of denial is very unfortunate. He should be made aware that he works for the citizens of the country and, more importantly, if certain groups are being targeted then he should be using that as an opportunity to apprehend more criminals rather than taking a stance of denial and operating in wait-and-see mode.
J Deering
Maraval