Separate Carnivals the way to go

I read in the newspapers that THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine spoke about Tobago having its own Carnival in October, which I think is a good idea.
On February 17, 1985, I wrote a letter to the newspapers, suggesting Tobago should have its own Carnival and Panorama at a different time of the year. I find that even more so now, as Tobago hoteliers are seeing the wisdom of advertising Tobago separate from Trinidad as a tourist destination.
Tobago Carnival could attract tourists from North America, England, Europe, the Caribbean islands and, of course, Trinidad.
Tobagonians would be able to showcase their skills at making mas, together with many of the key persons involved in producing Trinidad Carnival.
Before the Carnival, the Tobago steelbands could produce their own Panorama shows, inviting some of the winners of the Trinidad Panorama to take part as guests in the grand finale.
It could be a great Carnival bringing in the much-needed revenue and a great time for all participating.
Gerard Duval
Petit Valley