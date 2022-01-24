Current Carnival dilemma: give Government some plaudits for making an effort.
However, the Carnival sit-down events as described won’t attract the crowds and earn the US$50 million as expected.
Why? The Carnival platform is based on people partying and having a good time.
The current dispensation, viewing shows etc, does not achieve this.
At best you would only hit 15 per cent of people and monetary figure.
However, if we wait until September two things would happen.
1. The Omicron wave would have subsided, with infections back to normal levels say 30 per day. Then it would be safe to allow all vaccinated Carnival visitors and party goers to have a ball at their various parties, and street mas on Monday and Tuesday.
2. The bandleaders need at least six months to design costumes, get payments from expected foreign/local players, and import these costumes. This is the phase which allows the huge influx of mas players and good-time travellers.
Bottom line, ask Government to give us an amended roll-out date, say September 26 and 27. This will guarantee the volume of “partiers” and corresponding dollars to make this recovery mas the “best of the best”.