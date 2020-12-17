I would like to appeal to the public utilities and other service providers to have some compassion for the elderly members of our population.

Many elderly people do not know how to access bill payment or bill information on the Internet. Many do not even have devices—smartphones or laptops—that would make this possible.

Trying to get the information by phone is frustrating. If they get an answer, it is a recorded voice telling them to please hold, they are number 42 on the list, and their call is important. It means they are expected to sit with the phone at their ears for hours, as they slowly inch up the line to have their call answered.

For decades, retirees have faithfully paid their bills when they arrive in the post. Believe it or not, there are elderly persons who do not have their own cars, or who no longer drive, so they make arrangements to get a lift to a place where they can safely, and responsibly, pay their bills at the end of the month.

This year the Water and Sewerage Authority, for example, has sent out only one bill, if as many, and many people have been waiting with concern to receive their bills.

In the last week or two, many elderly citizens have been shocked to receive a letter stating a “demand” payment be made of a sum, at times beyond $1,000, possibly suggesting the recipient of the letter is irresponsible and has deliberately not paid their bill.

No apology on their part, acknowledging they have not been sending out bills.

Please, our elderly have served our nation well, and do not deserve to be so nervous about their utility bills which they anxiously await. Please bear this in mind as we enter 2021.

H Barnes

via e-mail

More diplomacy, less conflict

This newspaper endorses two key positions of the government on Venezuela as re-stated by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at yesterday’s news conference. We share the concern and objection to the Organisation of American States (OAS) which has been used as an instrument of the Trump administration’s policy against the Maduro government.

Get the vaccine message going

A week ago, we told the Government that in between planning for the logistical roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine, it had to engage in a robust campaign to convince Jamaicans of the efficacy and safety of the drug. For the epidemiologists and other health professionals preparing for the event are challenged, not only by the understandable fear many people have for a new product, but also an array of conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers with dubious claims about the safety of the vaccine and the motives behind its development.

Why ‘PH’ cars are so much in demand

People are talking, again, about the “PH’’ problem, and it seems that the Government is looking, as usual, to treat the symptoms and not the causes.

We don’t ask why we have such a demand for illegal taxis in the first place? We are now seeing that we spend billions of our scarce US dollars on cars, we build highways and maintain them, but public transport?

Venes placing their anger at wrong door

Venezuelans angry and Trinbagoians are angry.

I read in the Express yesterday (Page 5) of the protest outside the Trinidad and Tobago embassy.

As a citizen of this beautiful country I am angry, it was no doubt a very tragic event. This whole incident brings to mind the fact that you cannot do the wrong thing and expect the right result. Who really is to blame for the deaths of these persons on the seas?

Anti-abortion laws and radicalisation

“GET your rosaries off our ovaries,” chanted the women marching in support of the referendum that made abortion legal in Ireland in 2018. Two years later the 2020 election broke the century-long stranglehold on power of the two centre-right parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael. They got fewer than half the votes even together.

Did the 2018 mass mobilisation against the anti-abortion law radicalise Irish politics and trigger that shift? Probably.

The weakness of human error

The death of a fellow human being is not in any way to be ignored or trivialised. Multiple deaths are even worse and must be deplored by all right-thinking people. One cannot help but be distressed by the reports of several persons having drowned in the Gulf of Paria, apparently on a dangerous journey from Venezuela to Trinidad.