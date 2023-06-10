Serving the self and not the people

Cry, the beloved country! For whom the bell tolls? It tolls for thee, the death knell summoning you to heaven or to hell! No asteroid to hit you... no tidal wave to overwhelm you... just a slow psychological death arising from an all pervasive malady eating away at your soul!
What kept you alive, with all the challenges you had to face and in every facet of your existence, was the moral compass you wore on your sleeve with its clear markers of service before self, of personal dignity and self-respect, of compassion and selflessness giving direction to the charges under your care, great and small, some paying heed, some not so, but key was its continuing existence as yardstick for all to be so guided and held in check.
It is the eternal “check and balance” mechanism that all societies have used in history to sustain their state of civility!
Now, that compass seems to have lost its magnetism and leaders who should lead are shamelessly exploiting the tribe’s unquestioning loyalty to serve themselves, wallowing in the “mud” merely to wrest power from the other, and their vassals, knowing their leaders “have their backs”, flaunt their wrongdoing and, equally indifferent to what the people will say, tout their sense of “duty” in the most flagrant contradiction; and others in the same continuum, devious and conniving, without honour and self-respect, manipulating the law merely to serve their masters, making a mockery of true justice.
And with such “exemplars” at the top so callously indifferent to your now fading moral compass, are we surprised that, following suit, killers would kill even as the victims lie helpless; or the sanctity of the home, hitherto unheard of, would be violated; or the mantra of “save the children”, always a sacred duty, becoming now an inconvenient humbug to the gun-toting miscreants; or your toil in the fields made a mockery of by bandits with no respect for your attempt to feed your family; or the plaintive cry of those ravaged by floods or by bad roads and broken bridges, just to live, but with no voices in response?
And I can continue ad infinitum, but what is significant about each of the above is not merely their criminal and inhuman aspect, but that they represent an indifference to all the tenets of behaviour that constitute civilised living as we have come to know it—and in the process, my beloved country, denying you your legitimacy as a nation going forward.
And you see this aberration even in other seemingly insignificant aspects of our daily living: like rushing one waiting for a park in the mall; or threatening to run down a shopper at the zebra crossing; or muscling into the line in front of others; or “famalaying” your daughter as you stroll with your family; or stealing from victims after an accident; or with little or no thought for your neighbours with your loud music or noisy dogs; or, worse yet, pointing a camera to your neighbour’s back step; or abusing a helpless migrant far from home.
When, my dear country, the violation of your moral code becomes so all-pervasive, you as a civilised society cease to exist, and all is just chaos.
Last weekend’s Sunday Express Editorial, captioned “Backward ever”, is euphemistic about your dying this slow death, avoiding the “failed state” designation, but speaks no less about “stasis and repetitiveness” in a society “going nowhere fast”, giving a sense of the charade of your politics with your leadership exploiting the unquestioning loyalty of the tribe with promises they have no intentions of fulfilling, just using them as ladders to gain the “utmost round of power” but “...scorning the base degrees/By which they did ascend” (Julius Caesar: Brutus’ assessment of Caesar’s oncoming dictatorship—Act 2, Sc 1, 20-30).
Just listen to the cries of the people from Barrackpore, et al, becoming more universal by the day! Those are your tears, my beloved country!
The editorial would end with a stirring appeal for leadership to approach solving our problems, not from a perspective of “inadequacy and victimhood” but “from a position of confidence to craft and implement solutions”—but that takes character which, evidently, has all dried up with this paradigm shift to serving the self instead of your people, as you lie wilting in the noonday sun.
Dr Errol Narine Benjamin