Setting aside xenophobia to benefit T&T

Why would a person willingly give up their family, job and community to embark on an illegal, dangerous journey to another country?

In the case of the Venezuelans, it’s because they are generally running away from unbearable, life-threatening circumstances.

Our leaders are publicly pretending not to know that conditions in Venezuelan continue to deteriorate, yet our borders are barely protected. People in both countries are benefiting financially by taking advantage of the minimal border monitoring and lack of safety regulations to facilitate the Venezuelan sea crossing into our country. This has resulted in loss of life by drowning as well importation of Covid-19 infections.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), there are 5.4 million refugees and migrants from Venezuela worldwide and the majority of them are in Latin America and the Caribbean. If we do not take a systems-approach to this influx, the cultural face of Trinidad and Tobago will change rapidly in the foreseeable future.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has created the (DTM) Displacement Tracking Matrix to track and monitor displaced populations. From a survey conducted, 74 per cent of the respondents confirmed that their mode of transport to Trinidad was via boat.

Last time I checked, there is no formal ocean travel between Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela. I don’t think we have any fast ferries going to Venezuela. If 74 per cent of them are coming via the ocean, who are the facilitators of this travel?

Why are we not intercepting more of them on the ocean and landing areas?

Is this another instance of us pretending not to know?

Given the size of the Venezuelan population when compared with ours it is a valid consideration that this unchecked migration can overload our systems and cause further chaos but appropriately thought-out applied systems, processes and procedures will help us manage the inflow.

Our reality is that historically Venezuelans have migrated to Trinidad and Tobago both formally and informally. There are stories about men with families in both places or as informally described “both sides of the water”. We should not view this as a zero-sum game where one side wins and the other side loses. We ought to be looking at how we can incorporate skilled Venezuelans into our population.

The pre-Covid registration process was a good start. It needs to be continued and systematised. Legal job options for registered migrants can help us fill the gaps which exist in our ageing population. Once their status is normalised they will pay taxes, National Insurance, Health Surcharge, etc, and contribute to our country as every other citizen. This is typically how legal immigrants, including T&T citizens, are integrated into society in other parts of the world.

Globally, migrants generally do very well and add value to their host country. The factors that pushed them away from their home country motivate them to work harder in the host country, and fear of losing their immigrant status and thus deportation tends to keep them obeying the law. The host country invariably benefits from the presence of migrants, so this is a ready solution to some of our employment problems, especially since the data says that 50 per cent of the migrants have had at least post-secondary education including tech-voc certification.

If past performance is any indication of future performance, then we know that promises to purchase more boats will not solve the problem. This problem requires a collaborative approach which focuses on the humanitarian side and presents a structured long-term solution.

Pretending not to know the extent to which the Venezuelans are here is kicking the can down the road, while endangering both T&T citizens and Venezuelan immigrants.

Dennise Demming

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Be careful what you wish for, Kamla

Be careful what you wish for, Kamla

The initiation of a Commission of Enquiry into the Government’s management of Covid-19, for which Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is so passionately clamouring, would be instructive if it presented an opportunity for the people of Trinidad and Tobago to hear from her just how she would have managed this health crisis had she been in charge.

Pfizer donation needs full disclosure

Pfizer donation needs full disclosure

The hush-hush arrival of a “small donation” of vials of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, flown in and apparently hand-delivered by courier to the Ministry of National Security, raises more questions than the number of vials involved.

Mandatory Covid-19 vaccines?

Mandatory Covid-19 vaccines?

I am repeatedly asked by various stakeholders whether Covid-19 vaccination could be made mandatory, so today I offer some initial thoughts.

This is not a clear-cut legal question and there are good arguments on both sides. There is no law, precedent or policy which governs the matter at present. Labour law, public health and human rights issues intermingle and ultimately, what is reasonable and in the majority interest would likely prevail.

Setting aside xenophobia to benefit T&T

Why would a person willingly give up their family, job and community to embark on an illegal, dangerous journey to another country?

In the case of the Venezuelans, it’s because they are generally running away from unbearable, life-threatening circumstances.

No common sense in vaccine rollout

Did the staff at the health centres know only 50 persons could have been be vaccinated per day? When they realised this, did they not think to register the names and telephone numbers of the other elderly citizens already in line from 5.30 a.m. who were sent home when the vaccinations ran out?

Consider 3-shot Sinopharm

I hope the Government considers giving a booster shot of the Sinopharm vaccine if supplies are available to this country. Dr Amery Browne, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, said T&T will receive 200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China this week.