With regard to Andy Johnson’s column yesterday (“Stranger than fiction”), I fail to see that a disservice has been done to our much and justly admired CMO in the appointing of a committee to investigate the conditions and standard of care for Covid-19 patients, with a view to understanding why our death toll is so high.
To digress, I believe the toll is high because of the large number of us who lead unhealthy lifestyles.
That aside, we do need to take stock of how our State services are run, and how needed improvements may be made. We may query the exceedingly short time given for the committee’s work, but then we don’t know their specific terms of reference.
Dr Parasram is a public figure and open, as all public figures are, to scrutiny. Going by his professionalism and equanimity, I think he would welcome an assessment of the performance of the health sector. I think it will be found that no blame can be attached to him.
To quote Lewis Carroll, “a cat may look at a king”.