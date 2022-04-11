Sex and our children

Many nations, churches, clans—that is, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters—have gone to hell in a coconut shell trying to protect what they own not.
However inclined we are to feel that the genital parts of our children, men, women belong to us, this is patently not the case.
The genital parts of each human belong to their owners. Each human typically owns half of the biological appurtenances required to access the passageway to planetary perpetuity. No nation, church, clan or body of legislation could alter, defer, block or suppress sexual preference. Notable falls have been Troy (Helen in Ancient Greece) and English Catholicism under Henry VIII in the early 16th century.
Each human is born, we know, a sexual animal. Each dies a sexual animal. Ultrasound scans of wombs show sexual activity in some embryos. At kindergarten age this sexuality is not abated. But at early puberty, the sexual urge is heightened. No amount of church or temple, mosque or masjid, swiping with a broom or mop, belt or buckle-buckling, cursing or threatening may defeat this biological impulse.
Sigmund Freud, the Austrian psychotherapist, refers to such impulses as phantasies. The more you try to suppress them, the more they affirm themselves. This affirmation may manifest itself in horribly transmogrified forms (deviance) or released, altered and disguised, in compensatory endeavours, for example, in artistic or other feats.
Among children and young adults, these altered forms may manifest themselves—in a society which is “liberal/secular” (the anxiety by governments and civil groups to legislate, for example), “capitalist” (the purchase of government by business corporations and banks, and citizens are schooled to serve corporate interests), “matriarchal/patriarchal” (the projection of pathological adult repressions onto their offspring)—as follows:
1. School fights (embroilments of sexual displacement);
2. Gang membership;
3. Self-glamorisation on social media;
4. Deviance, particularly against vulnerable younger peers and infants;
5. Petulance and quirky behaviour. Over-compensation/promiscuity;
6. Running away from home or easy compliance with actual or virtual predators;
7. Daydreaming or excessive fantasising.
No adult wants to hear this. But the sexual health of our children (our darling flowers) is, at best, distressed. What to do? Our ancestral cultures, Grandmothers Africa, Syria, Europe, China, Arahuaca, Lebanon, India created sacred canons, laws and rules to manage sexual health. But we have lost this knowledge; and even if we did not, the modern temper will not accept them.
So, like everything else in Caribbean civilisation, we have to scrunt, forage and find rules to put together. The following amendments are worthy of consideration:
1. The largest catchment of future parents, priests, imams, pundits, leaders and other citizens is the primary school. Health education, which includes education about human sexuality, ought to be part of the primary school syllabus;
2. The SEA ought to be scrapped in favour of a skills-based syllabus and curriculum. The SEA caters for a very narrow range of skills, and alienates and demoralises those possessed of skills in areas such as art, sports, foreign languages, martial arts, horticulture, music, science and technology. Martial arts and sports in particular provide safe outlets for altered phantasies;
3. A reconsideration of our marriage laws, including lowering the age of marriage consent. And contract periods for marriages;
4. Normalisation of conversation about the human body in families; instead of making sexual education, if it ever occurs, a once-in-a-lifetime, birds-and-bees event;
5. Reform the system of governance, particularly of local constituency government, to make managerial posts and forums available to young adults;
6. Digital education. Teaching pupils to dribble past the clickbait apps and pornographic bods to authentic, relevant and verifiable information;
7. Educate locally to work globally. All primary and secondary schools must become prestige schools training basic technologies and science.
A child of 15 with dainty baubles on her hair, over-large spectacles, making TikTok posts, flirting with sex language she does not quite grasp, mimicking “indecent” dances, toying with the idea of boyfriends, asking zany questions, performing tricks and dares with charm, as expressive as hell, is not a miscreant child of Satan. She is a beautiful human flourishing in the full repertoire and essence of her being.