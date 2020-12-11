Sex education in schools long overdue

I was in Cuba in December 1991. That was just after the end of communism in eastern Europe. Everyone in Havana, from the British ambassador down, seemed to expect regime change by Easter 1992. At the end of 2020, we’re still waiting.

Not quite two years ago, at the start of 2019, Nicolás Maduro fudged himself a second term as Venezuelan president. Over 60 countries, including the US, the EU member states and Brazil, rejected his manoeuvres. They recognised the oppositionist speaker of the National Assembly Juan Guiadó as interim president.