In his Sunday Express column “Thanks for nothing, USA”, Raffique Shah shows off his sympathy for ruthless dictators and disdain of democracy by attacking the only country in the world willing and able to stand up for the very freedoms he enjoys to express his distorted view of geopolitics.
Why? Because in a contorted dance in semantics Shah ignores the travesties in both Venezuela and Ukraine because the Dragon field stands to benefit T&T, and that is all that matters.
Shah should be well-read enough to know that the Venezuelan democratic opposition to Maduro’s mad incompetence and corruption are desperate for sanctions to remain in place as a way, it is hoped, which will force the dictator from power.
But Shah enters the realms of fantasy with his assertion that the USA “fuels the war in faraway Ukraine and Russia”. Has he been without access to a TV and a free press for the last year?
Perhaps he missed the fact that Putin’s Russia invaded a peaceful, sovereign state in the worst display of barbarism seen in Europe since WW2? Maybe he just ignored the pleading of President Zelenskyy for arms to defend his country and Western Europe — a call for help answered and led by the USA?
Tyrants, he calls the USA, while ignoring the obscenities of Putin and Maduro. Shah should take off his anti-USA blinkers and, instead of supporting Dr Keith Rowley and Minister Stuart Young going cap in hand to a murderous dictatorship, realise the only way out of T&T’s economic malaise is diversifying away from the blood money of Maduro’s gas fields, and fossil fuels in general.
Shah, the USA is your friend, not Putin, not Maduro, and certainly not Xi. Surprised you didn’t big him up too.