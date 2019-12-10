The $100 bill as we know it is getting a facelift. The reasons for introducing the new polymer note are i) greater affordability and durability; ii) embedded Braille for the visually impaired; iii) its anti-counterfeit features; and iv) tackles money laundering.
The process known as demonetisation most notably took place in India a few years ago. Its success has facilitated bigger agendas to increase tax collection, promote digital payments, and counter corruption. A hindrance, however, was the rush to exchange the expiring bill (50 days in India).
For the case of this country, the Central Bank Governor failed to present convincing reasons and agendas for this rushed event—unless there is a blatant attempt to hide facts. In global finance, the comments of central bankers are highly scrutinised. So here is an attempt to highlight major flaws in the case presented for the rapid demonetisation.
1) When pressed on the hastiness of the process, Governor Hilaire indicated that this was a measure of national security. Therefore, it needs to be done “rapidly”, as there were “a few” $100 and $20 notes found to be counterfeit in the past months, “though not large”, with a recent “spike” in the pattern. He went further to say there is “no general counterfeiting problem in T&T”. Otherwise with regard to specific security issues he “does not know much”. For years, the public has been aware of such endeavours by “scammers’’ and the growing black market. And when he admitted that demonetisation needs to be accompanied by many other measures, such as heightened surveillance, to stem illicit activities, it showed that demonetisation is just one piece of the puzzle. Therefore, if the issue is portrayed by him to be minor and unclear, why now and why the rush?
2) During the busiest time of year, the public has been given only 14 banking days to convert 80 million $100 notes in circulation. The governor stated there is “no magic time”, with “things ready now”, and “perhaps another time may have been more convenient”. Unlike carefully constructed statements by his counterparts, our Central Bank head revealed that the institution may not have carefully thought through the time-line of this massive undertaking. It is expected that a Central Bank governor, when speaking on major policy decisions, presents ideas with more conviction to foster public confidence. Most would agree there are great ambiguities regarding the timing.
3) In addition to this central banking misdemeanour, Dr Hilaire failed to address the impact (which he said would be short-term) on the economic cycle, where domestic spending surges during Christmas, New Year’s and into Carnival. Maybe the date was set to match that of India which also had an end date of December 31, but spending during these festivals are of little/no importance to their economy compared to T&T. Especially at a time when consumer spending has been subdued, the period was supposed to bring much needed relief to the many local businesses expecting people to spend. Instead, many fed-up citizens would find ease in moving their festive shopping online and overseas. Priorities will have to change this Christmas season with tellers getting more face time than sellers of goods.
4) In economic theory, “shoe-leather cost” is a term used when prices rise out of control, such that people spend more time wearing down their shoe soles by running to the bank for cash to pay for pricier items, than participating in economic activities.
In this situation, Trinis will be spending more time sinking into their soles, waiting in long lines to simply convert one bill to another, than going out to spend or work in this busy period (while spending less time with their loved ones). The Central Bank surely understands this concept but again, failed to recognise the implications of this time-consuming activity at this time-consuming season. So, is the pain really worth the gain?
5) The Central Bank Governor also stated that, “cash is easier to launder” and that this exercise will help “transition into digital currency”. But moving to digital currency requires a clear mandate which India had when conducting demonetisation. Yet, we don’t even have a plan regarding the complex infrastructure needed to support digital transactions within next five years. Unlike the Eastern Caribbean who were praised and highlighted, we are far behind the curve. Therefore, it is reckless to assume that Central Bank digital currencies will be in place soon without considering a proliferation of impeding factors, on top of the fact that companies like Facebook could still roll out a global digital currency to squash all sovereign currencies in the longer term. We need to have clearly charted ambitions before we parade on the demonetisation bandwagon.
6) Finally, while there will be a frenetic rush to replace expiring bills in the local banks that have a reputation that’s not too stellar with people’s time, take a moment to think of the diaspora. What will happen to their hoards of cash after December 31? How much could this be and how will they be able to exchange them in time to spend lavishly in T&T?
This is a necessary exercise, but not a great time, and not enough time. Moreover, the Central Bank Governor has failed to offer clarity and purpose for this rushed process. But maybe the “gorgeous design”, was intended to make us forget that it was our alienated Central Bank which truly ruined Christmas, with lending to a weak private sector, forex unavailable, and the fact that they have remained a dormant aid to fiscal policy in stimulating economic growth.
The great exchange may in fact be the greatest estrange.
TK Han
San Fernando