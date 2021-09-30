I take this opportunity to vociferously condemn Dr Keith Christopher Rowley, Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, for telling a citizen to “Kiss my as...” Prime Minister Rowley admitted in the print media that in an e-mail exchange he told Inshan Ishmael to “Kiss my as...”
And it does not matter what provocation emanated from Inshan Ishmael. A prime minister’s character and personality must be made of sterner stuff. If he wanted to put the man Inshan Ishmael in his place, he could have emulated the example of the father of the nation, Dr Eric Williams, who, in reference to the Mighty Chalkdust, stated, “Let the jackass bray.”
I call upon Mrs Sharon Rowley and her two well “brought up” educated daughters to rope in Prime Minister Dr Keith Christopher Rowley by putting some sense into his senseless head.
This outrageous/vulgar outburst is rotten and debased behaviour for a prime minister. Is this the example he is setting for the young, impressionable minds of our nation—the school children?
Mr Prime Minister, I say to you that you have brought shame and disgrace upon the heads of your wife, two loving daughters, sons-in-law and grandson: they are exemplars of proper behaviour and deportment for all citizens to emulate.
But you are bringing that quality of proper behaviour into disrepute and odium. And I cry shame on you.
You are a selfish man and do not care whether your behaviour hurts your immediate family. You must always have your own way in everything you say and do.
I have heard it whispered very loudly (which I do not believe) that you, Dr Rowley, have decided to retire from public life/politics at the end of your current term as prime minister, but that does not give you the right to publicly display such vulgar and debased behaviour by telling a citizen to kiss your as... I am sure you are the first prime minister in the Commonwealth to publicly and disgracefully behave in such a manner.
Shame! Shame! Shame on you! Not on your immediate family. Shame on you!
Over the last three to four years, I started to suspect that our prime minister’s personality, metaphorically speaking, is akin to that of an Oreo cookie, apparently black on the outside but really white in the inside: and I submit that this is not a racist statement.
The “Oreo cookie” expression originated in the US to describe a “house slave’s” personality. A black man who behaves as if he is now living in massa house aping all the mannerism and characteristics of his former massa.
And if our prime minister needs further clarification as to what really is an Oreo cookie, he can view the movie Django Unchained starring Jamie Foxx on Netflix.
I remind our prime minister that he enjoys the status of primus inter pares (first amongst equals) with the political leadership of our country: his status ranks very high with the President of our country, the Chief Justice and President of the Senate.
And to tell a citizen to “Kiss my as...” is not only unbecoming, it is vulgar/disgraceful and it brings the Office of Prime Minister into disrepute and odium.
And as an aside, it is no wonder our former deceased prime minister, Patrick Manning, warned the country that often times his Cabinet colleague Dr Keith Rowley behaved as a “wajang”, and he became a raging bull when he did not get his own way with his political colleagues.
I thus call upon our prime minister, who represents the decent, and civilised and well beloved citizenry of our country and others, to offer a public apology for telling a citizen “to kiss my as...”
The organisations and leaders in the country who are moulding the minds of the nation’s children must publicly condemned the prime minister.
The Parent Teachers Association, the principals of our primary and secondary schools, the religious leaders in the country, the Minister of Education and all other relevant bodies must come down on Prime Minister Rowley as a united ton of “waratal boulders” and bury this vulgarity.
Shame on you, Prime Minister. You owe all of us in this country a public apology.