I do not know if the term quagmire, or fiasco, is more appropriate for the present matter of the discontinuation of charges against Messrs Anand Ramlogan and Gerald Ramdeen. It would seem that the entire case was made on the allegations of Mr Vincent Nelson and, for the present, there seems to be a breakdown in the agreement to provide testimony in our court.

I would seriously doubt that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was not aware of the conditions on which Mr Nelson would testify, but his office may not be the one “handling the negotiations”. An enormous failure on the part of the DPP’s office.

It is equally incredible that the former AG seems to want to mitigate the situation by claiming he was advised along the way by senior law luminaries. He must know the buck stops with him and should in no way try to implicate his advisers. As for the PM arrogantly asking to be left out of the situation at this time since he was the one boasting on the platform that Mr Nelson was no ordinary man... he must have been fully aware of the entire plan to charge Ramlogan and Ramdeen.

Mr Nelson will in no court be considered a credible witness so the new AG’s assertion that the matter is not over is utterly foolish.

My big regret is the amount of money that still has to be paid to Mr Nelson, Roger Kawalsingh and yet-to-be-determined damages to Ramlogan and Ramdeen—shame, shame, shame. Oh, how much this waste of taxpayers’ money could be better spent for road repair, drainage, health (especially for the treatment of the mentally disturbed), education and general welfare.

Raj Maharaj

Valsayn

