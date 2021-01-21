Shameless Govt throwing OWTU under the bus

The difference between winning and losing the 2020 general election was a mere 2,000 votes or so in the right places.
In other words, an additional 1,000 votes or so in each of two constituencies would have given the UNC victory by 21-20.
I mention this only to highlight how important the OWTU vote was to the PNM winning the election.
Which brings us to how the Rowley Government played OWTU/Patriotic like a master fiddler.
I remember very clearly having many discussions with friends and colleagues about the Government’s intention to sell the refinery to OWTU for US$700 million, but the latter wouldn’t have to pay anything upfront.
It would be a “loan” from the Government to be repaid by OWTU/Patriotic over ten years.
So how come we’re suddenly hearing OWTU’s bid was rejected because they didn’t have the US$700 million? I thought I was going mad, but an Express editorial assured me I wasn’t.
What is most upsetting is the callousness with which the PNM treated OWTU and, by extension, the general population just to win an election.
They didn’t care that the refinery would fall into further disrepair the longer it took to start it up.
They didn’t care that this would make a restart almost impossible.
They didn’t care about the damaging effects on the thousands who would have depended (directly and indirectly) on the refinery for their livelihoods.
All they cared about was winning the election at any cost, and getting control of the Treasury.
It is now painfully obvious the depths to which the PNM went to win the election. And you know what’s the irony? Their most ardent supporters, who would have voted for them, are among those who are suffering the most. But they must keep up the pretence of caring.
Just for a moment, suppose the Government said what they’re saying now before the elections. Does anyone think they would have won? Almost certainly, they would have lost by a wide margin, with the OWTU not voting, or voting for the UNC.
It was a cold, calculated move to win by mamaguying OWTU and, with victory achieved, throwing them under the bus.
As my grandmother might have said: as sure as night follows day, a day of reckoning would soon come, when the wicked would receive their just due. It was just shameless.
A Charles
via e-mail