Shape up or ship out come January 2022

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has designated January 2022 as the point in time for commencement of a policy that would insist that all Government workplaces would require vaccinated workers.
He has seen the reluctance and hesitation of many people both in public and private life who continue to refuse the jabs for several reasons, whether it be scientific or non-scientific, or for religious or personal reasons.
But at the end of the day, his leadership, his knowledge and his proactive actions to contain the spread of the virus and save lives will be crucial to his tenure as our Prime Minister now and thereafter.
Dr Rowley has to do what is necessary to get all Government institutions to fall in line with his directive in January; there will be no exceptions in compelling all employees to fall in or stay out without pay until vaccine proof is presented.
But we have no evidence whether the ministers in Parliament will be subjected to the same rule that applies in January to the institutions.
I don’t believe this is ruthless or reckless, in fact, I think after almost two years the time is right to adopt more stringent measures than a state of emergency or other subtle demands to curb the spread and save lives.
Nonetheless, people who chose to utilise the fundamental rights of the Constitution as their defence while embracing the freedom of choice will continue to embrace conspiracy theories instead of medical science.
It is their prerogative to remain unvaccinated but not the inherited right to endanger the lives of others, especially those with serious prior illnesses.
Dr Rowley is certainly on point, he has a moral obligation to save his people, so in January every Tom, Dick and Harry who is employed at any of the designated institutions will have to shape up or ship out.
Jay Rakhar
New York, NY, USA