Share the money fairly

I understand the reason for the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election results being front and centre news because of the unusual result, but how did Tobago end up with an even number of constituencies in the first place?
Tobago has a population of approximately 60,000, or less than one-third of Diego Martin. So why does Tobago receive many more times per capita in central Government spending than any other city or town in our twin-island state? Going forward, once you take out the cost of securing Tobago’s borders, the sister isle should then be allocated the same spend per capita that obtains throughout our twin-island country. It is the fair and right thing to do.
Gregory Wight
via e-mail