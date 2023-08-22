Have the scribes at Caribbean Airlines gone mad, or is it that someone deliberately put out the highly irresponsible phrase, “cockpit issues”? What in God’s name is this exactly?—cockpit issues.

Well, I can tell you those who do jokes and memes are having a field day; even worse, that Guyana dollar mess.

Air Canada recently discontinued its flights to Trinidad and Tobago citing labour shortages, but really meaning intolerable levels of crime and bad business due to foreign exchange shortages, unlike Guyana. Did they say “cockpit issues”?

Think about it: the cockpit of a plane, from where the pilot flies, is a mechanical area. As far as I understand, the issue was not one of a mechanical nature, but one to do with the pilots. Given that they are in the majority male, is this how they came up with cockpit issues when they called in sick?

This is sheer madness. The language is unacceptably degenerate and low-life, poor and, well, just terrible. I hope when they shafted the passengers, they had a bus, a voucher and some refreshments waiting, for the drag to Port of Spain to board the boat (vomit comet) to Tobago for another three-hour haul/hurl to Tobago.

Linda Capildeo

St James

Drop the gun talk and explain

Minister Stuart Young’s disclosure that he “did donate a legal weapon” to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has raised a political hornet’s nest that will only be calmed by clear and full explanations from the minister and the Police Service.

Every vote counts

The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has announced there will be fresh elections in Lengua/Indian Walk to break the deadlock recorded post-recounts held after the local government election. A historic first, this has never occurred in Trinidad’s electoral history. On election night, it appeared the ruling PNM had wrested control of the district of Lengua/Indian Walk from the UNC, upsetting the UNC’s total dominance over the Princes Town Regional Corporation.

Band together to save the cricket

In this life it is very easy to be critical of any situation. It doesn’t take a lot of intellect to do such, but it is harder to offer or find solutions to problems. I am not a cricket technocrat and I would not pretend to be, but I am a little concerned about what I was watching as the future of our cricket in the Rising Stars U17 tournament.

Immigration with sustainable integration

If I were to sum up our most recent and ongoing legal embroilment with Venezuelan nationals into one phrase, it would be “a series of unfortunate events”. Days before the joint exercise last month at Apex Club, St James, which resulted in 200 Venezuelan nationals being taken to the Heliport, Chaguaramas, Justice Frank Seepersad delivered a foreshadowing ruling in the case brought by Yohan Jesus Rangel Dominguez who sought to reverse a decision by the Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds, to issue a deportation order.

Pilots have shown us the way

For years, the PNM Government has forged policies that prevented essential personnel like pilots from industrial action.

While other bodies, like the police and fire, caved to these draconian laws by accepting a meagre four per cent during negotiations, shouldn’t the Government have their backs when negotiating wages and other perquisites?

That order from the court...

While the Industrial Court ordered the Caribbean Airlines employees to go back to work, I don’t know how legal that is.

From what am I told, employees are entitled to two weeks’ sick leave after one year of service. They only require a medical certificate if they are sick for more than a few days, which I think is three.