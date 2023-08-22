Have the scribes at Caribbean Airlines gone mad, or is it that someone deliberately put out the highly irresponsible phrase, “cockpit issues”? What in God’s name is this exactly?—cockpit issues.
Well, I can tell you those who do jokes and memes are having a field day; even worse, that Guyana dollar mess.
Air Canada recently discontinued its flights to Trinidad and Tobago citing labour shortages, but really meaning intolerable levels of crime and bad business due to foreign exchange shortages, unlike Guyana. Did they say “cockpit issues”?
Think about it: the cockpit of a plane, from where the pilot flies, is a mechanical area. As far as I understand, the issue was not one of a mechanical nature, but one to do with the pilots. Given that they are in the majority male, is this how they came up with cockpit issues when they called in sick?
This is sheer madness. The language is unacceptably degenerate and low-life, poor and, well, just terrible. I hope when they shafted the passengers, they had a bus, a voucher and some refreshments waiting, for the drag to Port of Spain to board the boat (vomit comet) to Tobago for another three-hour haul/hurl to Tobago.
Linda Capildeo
St James