It appears that a mountain is being made of a molehill with respect to the Prime Minister’s response to a post-budget question regarding the work-from-home policy for public servants, and how it may serve to ameliorate traffic congestion and the impact of higher fuel prices.
The Prime Minister, in his response, was quick to point out that a work-from-home policy is not a priority at this time, and deflected to the well-worn public perception that public servants are not seen as being productive enough as things stand.
It is not my intention to debate the issue of Public Service output in an environment where performance is hardly measured, let alone assessed on a regular basis. Instead, I wish to offer three additional perspectives on the issue.
The first speaks to the fact that with around 100,000 public servants under its command, the Government may be the largest single employer in Trinidad and Tobago, but it does not employ a majority of working people in this country.
The private sector could, with similar (or better) impact, implement work-from-home policies in their own organisations. They do not require the Government to lead the process. Nor is legislation required to make it possible. Should the private sector wish to implement work from home, it is welcome to do so. In the absence of any such agenda, however, one needs to ask: why is no such move evident?
Secondly, in a country where people still line up at a physical bank, pupils still attend a physical class, and where a large part of the work force still works in a factory/restaurant/casino/hotel/brick-and-mortar retail establishment, just how many workers would stand to benefit from a work-from-home policy? Would it be five per cent of the work force? Ten per cent? Twenty per cent? I suspect the figure would be in the range of three to five per cent.
Would the migration of 20,000 workers to a home office make enough of an impact on the traffic problem in T&T?
Thirdly, congestion and fuel use could be better contained by carpooling and the staggering of work hours. I am confident that through the series of increases in fuel prices since 2012, there has been a nominal reduction in the overall demand (in litres) for fuel in T&T. Evidence of, if anything, the fact is that there has been little change in consumer behaviour in response to higher pricing.
Elsewhere in the world, the price at the pump determines the behaviour of the driver. When prices are high, for example, American drivers defer vacation plans, carpool with others to share the expense, or opt to walk or use public transport wherever possible. That hasn’t really been the case here.
Carpooling has never been part of our culture here in T&T. Perhaps a public education campaign or the introduction of a smartphone app could assist in making it a more attractive option for the thousands of workers who come into Port of Spain daily? The creation of carpool lanes during peak hours (perhaps even converting the Priority Bus Route to carpool use during those times?) could also help bolster the notion that to carpool is a preferred option.
With regard to staggered work hours, we can spread the gridlock over three hours, instead of just one, by mandating a change in business/opening hours for the private sector, public sector and schools. To wit, should Government offices open at 7 a.m., schools at 8 a.m. and the private sector at 9 a.m., we could see a vast improvement in commute times and traffic congestion, as has been the proven case in a number of countries.
Some businesses may even view this as an opportunity to experiment with a four-day work week. Or, at the very least, a 9/80 work schedule—i.e., a two-week work schedule that compresses the same number of work hours (80 hours) into nine days, rather than ten. The options are endless.
Creative business management and progressive traffic management aside, none of the aforementioned options (with the exception of staggered work hours) requires Government intervention.
Once again, the solutions to the problem—in this case, that of traffic congestion—begin with the individual and with a shift in behaviour by a responsible public.
G Elias
Cascade
