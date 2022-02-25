Shine a light on Tobago

I would like to suggest to the Tobago House of Assembly that as the beaches are reopened for swimming in Tobago, and several airlines are coming to Tobago from the UK, that they run an advertisement in The Sun newspaper in the UK—monthly or weekly, depending on the cost—to promote beautiful Tobago for vacationers.
Interested companies that have destinations to offer in Tobago, like ourselves who have Sunshine Villa to promote in Tobago, can be listed in the advertisement, along with other companies or persons who wish to promote their tourism business, which will help to get the tourism sector going again in Tobago.
Anthony J Arrindell
Port of Spain