Shine a light on Tobago

I would like to suggest to the Tobago House of Assembly that as the beaches are reopened for swimming in Tobago, and several airlines are coming to Tobago from the UK, that they run an advertisement in The Sun newspaper in the UK—monthly or weekly, depending on the cost—to promote beautiful Tobago for vacationers.

Interested companies that have destinations to offer in Tobago, like ourselves who have Sunshine Villa to promote in Tobago, can be listed in the advertisement, along with other companies or persons who wish to promote their tourism business, which will help to get the tourism sector going again in Tobago.

Anthony J Arrindell

Port of Spain

Plenty runaround for a few $$

At least two decades ago, an agent of an insurance company approached me and convinced me of the advantages of signing up for an annuity.

At that time, it seemed to me a sound idea. I signed up for the plan, knowing that on retirement it would be helpful to have a small sum coming in.

Little did I dream that I would live to realise that I should not have taken this plan.

Separate Carnivals the way to go

I read in the newspapers that THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine spoke about Tobago having its own Carnival in October, which I think is a good idea.

On February 17, 1985, I wrote a letter to the newspapers, suggesting Tobago should have its own Carnival and Panorama at a different time of the year. I find that even more so now, as Tobago hoteliers are seeing the wisdom of advertising Tobago separate from Trinidad as a tourist destination.

An epidemic of failures

Thursday’s tragic loss of life in Westmoorings has elicited a lot of comments, as usual. And as usual, nothing will change as we continue to be less than honest in admitting this country is in serious crisis.

I listened to a TV programme on Thursday evening and heard all sorts of senseless comments— “Blame the Opposition for not supporting the Bail Bill”, “Which commissioner was doing what, and which wasn’t”, etc.

A spot of comfort

The first time I heard Maurice Ravel’s “Bolero”, it gave me goosebumps. That was over 30 years ago. I had discovered orchestral music a few years earlier, through the brilliant steelband music festivals in the eighties. Those classic symphonic pieces commonly done by Europeans had been magical discoveries on the pan.

Come with it, Dr Rowley

With crime high on the national agenda when he came to office in 2015, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley marked the end of his first year in office by announcing the government’s plan to spend US$17.5 million, ­roughly TT$117 million, on intelligence-gathering equipment to help the police fight crime.

Two years later, with crime unabated, the government hosted a lavish event at the Hilton Trinidad to launch the National Crime Prevention Programme (NCPP), a new anti-crime initiative.

