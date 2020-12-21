News coming out of Miami is that all freight houses must pay collect freight in US dollars.
T&T dollars will not be accepted by the local shipping agents.
What is going to happen to small businesses who are unable to access forex from our banks? This is going to cause a ripple effect in the cost of everything imported, as we await the Finance Act coming out in January 2021, with new tariffs on luxury goods.
Increases in unemployment and sale of US dollars will be the norm to access forex at the black market exchange rate.
The minimum wage cannot sustain the citizens, a spike in crime will take place in 2021, which is already a reality.
We are not hearing of the plans to be self-sufficient or of investors’ interest in Trinidad, and on top of all this we have to pay our creditors.
List of items to be paid on a minimum wage (citizens’ monthly cost) i.e. transport/rent/food/clothing/schooling/medical/taxes/utility bills etc.