Gary Griffith is a former soldier and brought with him the attitude that he must meet force with force. That is the underlying principle behind armies. That approach misled him into believing the same would work in civil society.
What he failed to take into account is that the enemy he expected to face would not be easily identifiable and from a fairly cohesive group that could be distanced from the majority of the ordinary people.
Unfortunately, for that kind of simplistic thinking, that is not how it works. The criminals, whether individual or gang, come from the very society which he is charged to protect.
They do not, as in warfare, identify themselves as criminals and can just as easily be the man in the street as the gangster ensconced in his block.
Naturally, for someone with his mentality, it is a simple task to wipe out such “cockroaches”. If it was the army at work such a strategy might have worked, but in this case the enemy does not speak a different language or look any different from the majority of ordinary citizens.
It is therefore a far more difficult task, and may well be the cause of Griffith’s frustration.
Perhaps this is what may have led him to the conclusion that arming greater numbers of citizens would allow them to protect themselves, in keeping with the “one shot, one kill” philosophy.
He needs to come to terms with the reality of civilian life that “shock and awe” tactics have no place in society.
Only when he—and so many of our easily- misled citizens, who are deluded by gun talk—comes to his senses will he really begin to take control of the situation.
Karan Mahabirsingh
via e-mail