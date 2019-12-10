Why is customer service in Tobago so poor?
I recently spent a few days on the island and I am appalled at how poor the service had become in many (not all) places that I visited.
One of the main reasons customer service is so poor is maybe the fact that some workers are paid so poorly and are struggling to make ends meet. But that is no excuse to display a poor attitude and operate in beast mode. Join a union, vote for a government that can get the economy working again instead of electing people who only care about enriching themselves and their friends, and by all means fight for your rights, but customers deserve respect.
Some customer service representatives need to read the following definition of customer service before getting ready to go to work on a morning: customer service is the act of taking care of the customer’s needs by providing and delivering professional, helpful, high quality service and assistance before, during, and after the customer’s requirements are met.
Customer service is meeting the needs and desires of any customer. I don’t like comparing Tobago with other countries, but in London I am treated like a king by the majority of the customer service representatives I encountered.
Tourism in Tobago has declined and when speaking to many tourists on my flight to the islands recently, many of them said they prefer the other islands, like Antigua, Grenada, St Lucia and St Kitts, because they are made to feel welcome.
Across the island of Tobago, there seems to be a rapid decline in the customer service levels of nearly every type of business. Business people just aren’t paying enough attention to providing adequate levels of customer service by phone, online and especially in person.
Many customer service representatives make you feel unwelcome in their business place. For the consumer in Tobago, substandard service has become the new normal.
Simon Wright
London