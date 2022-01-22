I promise this is the last time I will have anything to say publicly on the vaccination issue. I have great respect for Frank Solomon (I am assuming it is the esteemed lawyer who submitted the “Letter of the Day” in last Wednesday’s Express) and I agree with 90 per cent of his observations.
I, however, disagree with this one point: “It’s been over a year now... and those who don’t want the vaccine are not going to take it—bottom line! That is their choice, and they have the right to so choose...”
Our Government, like most others, has mandated the wearing of seat belts, with the penalty of a fine if you don’t. So, why don’t errant drivers not tell the police or magistrate they have the right to choose?
There is no doubt that seat belts save lives. It is also true that the seat belt itself can do damage to the wearer and if, let’s say, the vehicle ends up in deep water, the seat belt may prevent the wearer from escaping and they may drown.
A seat belt is uncomfortable, but most of us wear it because the advantages exceed the disadvantages. Unfortunately, there are those who do not see it this way, but still wear it to avoid being charged and fined.
The case for a vaccine mandate is even more compelling. There is incontrovertible proof that the vaccines protect not only the vaccinated (as is the case with the wearer of the seat belt), but also the unvaccinated.
It is not foolproof (neither is the seat belt). Therefore, I am convinced that not only should the vaccine be mandated, but a fine should be imposed on those who are able to get vaccinated but refuse to do so.
I firmly believe if our Government had mandated the Covid-19 vaccine a long time ago, T&T would have been in a much better place than it is in at present. However, the blow-back it is getting from the Opposition, the trade unions and some evangelical pastors has tempered its approach.
I find it particularly disgusting that some vaccinated individuals encourage others not to vaccinate, on the spurious argument that it is their “right” to choose. Remember all our so-called rights are circumscribed by those of the general public. I observed that several public servants who were interviewed after getting their vaccine said they were doing so to keep their jobs. Perhaps the rest could be convinced that they would be fined if they could not provide proof of vaccination.
Stanley Lee Pow