We pride ourselves on being educated, intelligent and sophisticated as any people in the First World. But when coming to being realistic about how ravaged T&T could become because of a rampaging virus we are deaf, dumb and blind.
Information is available daily on social media regarding which countries are being forced to backtrack into being locked down. Why are we being pretensive?
This letter is for the owners of bars, restaurants and cinemas, and the leaders of some churches. Top of that list is our trade union movement.
I am positive all of the mentioned are totally aware that unless 80 per cent of T&T citizens are fully vaccinated, we are acutely vulnerable to the devastating effects of Covid-19 and its deadly variants.
Consider our problems from a different angle. How much smaller is the Caribbean Sea than the Atlantic and Pacific oceans? Size of country matters.
In the large countries, if one million people succumb to the virus, there are several other million citizens able to work and keep their country viable. Should we in the Caribbean continue taking chances with congregating?
Clusters are quickly formed and can prove deadly. There are no easy winners.
Achieving herd immunity is the only viable answer. Vaccinating saves you from the most deadly effects of Covid-19.
Please note that international social media has no record of any country left untouched because of numerous prayer vigils.
A high percentage of T&T citizens making criticisms about how the Government is managing Covid-19 are members of the Opposition or just the politically frustrated.
T&T is at present in a comfortable space compared to other small and even some large countries. But, for how long?
The secret to success is ensuring customers are kept alive for when all business sectors can safely reopen. Staff and potential customers and their families should be vaccinated. As in the First World, proof of vaccination should be mandatory.
The message for the vaccinated, but who are allegedly feeling safe enough to now say vaccinations should not become mandatory, I say that winning the next election due in 2025 just slipped further from reach.
Having to eat one’s words at a later date could cause serious political indigestion.