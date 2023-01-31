Show accountability in highest offices

Today, I say a prayer for the family of Vindra Naipaul-Coolman, who faced the most brutal of murders in Trinidad and Tobago’s history. Only God can grant them peace and strength in times such as these.

Seeing the nine accused receive an order in their favour for over $20 million in payouts has raised several eyebrows and angered a large segment of our population, but not for the reasons one would suspect.

It is absurd that after filing an appearance in the matter, the State, as reported in the daily press, failed to file a defence or put forward any argument in the matter to justify the detention and prosecution of these nine individuals. Lead prosecutor Israel Khan, SC, opined that “despite the verdicts of the jury, on the evidence, there was reasonable and probable cause to arrest the men”. Surely, a better effort could have been put forward.

Khan also went further to say that “millions were spent by the State to hire the 16 attorneys for the defence and three senior counsel for the State”. Did the State consult with senior counsel or external counsel on this malicious prosecution suit before deciding to not defend?

It is reported that the State only appeared during the assessment of damages to be heard on quantum. The Office of the Solicitor General answers to the Attorney General, and this being a civil case, ought to have been treated a high-priority matter.

The taxpayer must now foot the bill of yet another Government blunder. How much must we endure? For years, the offices of the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions), the Commissioner of Police and many others with critical importance in the fight against crime have been under-resourced, and the results are glaring. Low conviction rates, improper collection and handling of evidence, poor case management and, now, even a lack of effort on the part of the State in defending malicious prosecution claims create a perfect breeding ground for crime to thrive. In the circumstances, is the alarming murder rate really that far-fetched?

The Government has a tenden­cy to shrug off any criticism by deeming it “political” whilst setting the bar lower in each year of holding office since 2015.

My message to Attorney General (Ag) Stuart Young is that investi­gating is no longer sufficient. This $20 million blunder must result in heads rolling. Show Trinidad and Tobago that there is some level of decency and accountability in the highest offices of the land.

History will not be kind to this Government.

Rishi ND Tripathi

attorney, legal adviser in the security sector and former

temporary senator

