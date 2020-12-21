Unquestionably, vaccines save lives and reduce suffering in both humans and animals. In so doing, society has thrived and the economy has become more robust owing to better health and greater longevity of its citizens. The value of vaccination can be seen in the almost total elimination of smallpox and polio.
The Covid-19 virus pandemic has very badly affected the normal timeline of ten to 15 years for a vaccine to go through all of its five or six testing phases from evaluation, pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory review and approval, manufacturing and quality control. Clinical trials or experiments are designed to evaluate safety concerns, especially side-effects and the ability to produce the desired results or its efficacy.
The need for a vaccine in some countries, principally the United States of America where the virus has been rampant has accelerated the need for a remedy, whilst seemingly obviating the need for precautions such as washing hands, wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds. There seems to be a misinformed perception that the vaccine will be a silver bullet or simple solution to a perplexing virus, which is still being explored.
Undoubtedly, the vaccine will be useful sometime in the foreseeable future, hopefully not-too-distant despite emerging side-effects such as Bell’s Palsy, which causes temporary facial distortion and allergic reactions in some, though an exceedingly small percentage.
However, the quest for a vaccine needs to be tempered with caution rather than a blind herd mentality, “forcing” some countries to be influenced by the “silver bullet confidence” and adopt certain unwanted emotional rather than rational behaviours in the misguided belief that the population will perceive that country’s government as being caring and concerned for its citizenry regarding the vaccine.
Whilst it may be so, it should be noted that the rush to produce a vaccine led to the recall and re-evaluation of a small number of vaccines. Trials are continuing, having begun about six months ago and vaccination has started within the month so the efficacy or usefulness of the vaccine cannot yet be determined.
Owing to the infancy of vaccination and the sparsity of test results, continuing precautions that now exist such as wearing masks and social distancing must be continued.
Even though the risks of taking the vaccine may be extremely small, they are real and affect lives, as data are now becoming available. It is suggested that the vaccination be voluntary and given only to those who are considered critically-ill and possibly to those who continue to flout laws concerning good behaviour during this pandemic period.
Being medical frontline or first responders does not imply mandatory vaccination.
The medical fraternity, as well as Government spokesmen must be very careful in uttering statements regarding the vaccine and must be more balanced in touting its merits with the need for continued good hygienic precautions and immunity-boosting medications and activities.