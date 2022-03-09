“Everyone loves a good witch hunt as long as it’s someone else’s witch being hunted,” according to the American novelist Walter Norris Kirn.
It is unbelievable, to say the least, that the most unfortunate political bickering between the two main political parties regarding the recent diving tragedy totally ignores the lives of the affected families.
Each entity believes it has the right or proper perspective on what should be done regarding an enquiry, despite the fact that no committee or enquiry, especially under the auspices of any government, has benefited the aggrieved or afflicted.
How many enquiries have been completed without the public knowing what were the findings? How many have been going on for years without an apparent end in sight? There has been within the last few years one major enquiry, which cost millions of dollars, but what has been the outcome? The key players continue to live lavish lifestyles, with one claiming a year or so ago that he has never been served with a summons!
There was another where the main individual, now deceased, refused to testify before the enquiry. So calling an investigation into the diving tragedy a committee or commission of enquiry, or any other name, is purely to satisfy the public through a smoke-and-mirrors screen to give the impression that the tragedy is being taken seriously.
In an attempt, it seems, to avoid liability, the main contractor, LMCS Ltd, is blaming the employer, Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd, and vice versa. Regardless of who is right, what are the facts? Similarly, the official Opposition is blaming the Government for its perceived bias towards the investigation. Changing to a three-member commission of enquiry from an original five-member committee is merely semantics. Who has appointed the commission? Shortly, one would expect opposition from the Opposition.
It is suggested that in order to provide a semblance of true fact-finding and authenticity, each of the four entities—namely LMCS, Paria, the official Opposition and the Government—should determine the composition of the commission, which needs to be expanded to five to obviate the need for the tie-breaker, given that four entities are involved in the determination.
No local person should be a member. All five members must be international, not regional, and considered an expert in his field—the fields being commercial diving and welding, scuba diving and welding, occupational health and safety, a medical doctor who specialises in hyperbaric medicine, and leadership. LMCS, Paria, the Opposition and Government must source its representative from the aforementioned fields and get concurrence from each other to form the investigating team, regardless of its name.
The total time required after formation of the team should not exceed 15 working days after commencement, which will start after each of the four entities has sourced and can provide the required documents to begin the investigation, and none of the four entities should be accused of procrastination or obstruction in providing the requested materials to the investigating team. The Government must ensure this does not occur.
The findings and recommendations of the team must be done at a public news conference where questions could be asked and explanations provided. Payment for the entire effort, especially members of the team, must be borne equally by each of the four involved entities. This will obviate the need for blaming one another regarding “who pays the piper calls the tune” scenarios.
Failure to manifest transparency in the investigations will only lead to the blame game that is currently occurring in the public space, and scepticism in anything useful emanating from investigations, regardless of its name, will continue to rear its ugly head.
Is there true concern about what happened? Will the findings be accepted? Will there be actionable recommendations? Will the Government, Opposition, Paria and LMCS adopt the recommendations?
Unfortunately, none of the four involved entities has seen it necessary to tone down its rhetoric and display genuine concern for what happened and to the affected families.
Will the investigation go the route of so many others?