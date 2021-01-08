New Year greetings to everyone. May 2021 treat you well.
If T&T has to overcome the serious problems that we are going to face this year, we shall need a robust regime of compassion.
Compassion should not be confused with charity. Some people offer charity, but do not have compassion.
As my confidante often says, compassion means lending an ear to the desperate who could be rich or poor. I am adding paying attention to those who work for our well-being.
It means seeking and respecting the opinion of others so that they may be mobilised for a higher sense of responsibility to themselves and the nation.
I saw such an attitude displayed in a fictionalised scene in The Darkest Hour, a movie about Winston Churchill when he needed to find a way forward for Britain during WWII.
The filmmakers inserted a story about Churchill going on the underground to get people’s feelings about a possible Nazi invasion.
I have also written about New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinta Ardern’s 2020 electoral victory; it was said that “the victory was secured by the Ardern government’s exceptional performance against Covid-19 and Ardern’s personal leadership qualities. She exuded empathy and authenticity”.
The description of her leadership was “consistency, good humour, empathy, optimism, courage, competence and compassion”.
As much as we complain about problems in our various services, I appeal to people, in general, to be compassionate toward our healthcare workers and the police, two sets of people who should never be taken for granted.
Medical personnel at all levels are in danger of becoming overwhelmed because of systemic inadequacies.
That human resource may not be able to cope with what is to come.
Compassion was implicit in a statement from Dr Shari Ramsaran, deputy director of the St Augustine Medical Laboratory: “We need to step in and work together with the people who are enforcing the law and the people that are making the regulations.”
The police are meant to protect this society which is plagued with both horrendous crime and simultaneously with too high a disregard for simple public health directives, like wearing of masks and keeping social distancing.
How do many of us ever think about the psychological state of the policeman or policewoman who has to witness the bloody results of domestic violence like what happened recently to school teacher Suzette Sylvester?
Consider the compassion that could have prevented the murder of Ashanti Riley last year at Santa Cruz. Was no one able to warn the family?
The family was new to the community. Did they did not have time to bond with other persons?
Were they made welcome by the community via a village council, or just caring persons?
In fact, does such take place anymore throughout T&T?
What about the situation in October at Flagstaff Hill, St James, when Venezuelan Jhandrys Espinoza, was strangled by her companion?
There was a newspaper headline, “We were minding our business”, followed by a story that residents of that upscale gated community knew there was domestic violence in the particular apartment, but they chose not to intervene.
I would like readers to search YouTube and listen to “Save A Life”, an aptly named 2018 calypso sung by Sasha Ann Moses, Calypso Queen (2017).
There is an irony within the calypsonian’s admonition:
Hey You! Macco! Macco Louvres!
Cause you and neighbour just had a grouse
Now you’re fraid to look out you window.
She adds more:
Gone are the days when we heard from every preacher
You look out for me, for we are our brother’s keeper
Time for those days to rewind
And pull back a bit yuh drape or yuh blind
And check for your neighbour’s children, husband or wife
Cause a peep through a window could save a life
Aiyegoro Ome
via e-mail