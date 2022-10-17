This coming week Trinidad and Tobago as well as the rest of the world would be celebrating Divali one of the most joyous and sacred occasions on the Hindu calendar. According to Hindu scripture the word Divali originates from the Sanskrit word deepawali, where deep is translated to be light, while awali is translated to mean a row. Therefore, deepawali is translated to be a row of lights. Although there are various legends featuring different characters attributed as being the inspiration for the widely popular Divali festival, they all share the common theme of the victory of good over evil and therefore light over darkness. There are three legends in particular that are found to be most common among those who celebrate.
The most well known legend accepted as the origin for the Divali celebration is rooted in the great Hindu epic of Ramayana. In this legend, the king Dasharatha exiles his son Rama, the prince of Ayodhya, to live in the forest for 14 years. Rama accepts this, and along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana, goes to live in the wilderness. During this period, Sita is kidnapped by Ravana, the demon king of Lanka, and she is taken away to his kingdom. Rama fights and kills Ravana, rescues Sita, and returns to Ayodhya following his exile period of 14 years. Upon his return, the people of Ayodhya are so overjoyed to hear of his return that they light their houses with deyas and litter the city with decorations. People who believe this particular legend as the origin for the festival of Divali celebrate it as the homecoming of Lord Rama.
While in today’s world we may not be required to challenge physical demons there are other ways we can overcome evil and spread light over darkness. Some simple but effective deeds can be by giving compliments, saying kind words, showing gratitude, doing an act of service for someone else, being respectful, noticing good things that others do and giving your time to someone else. On behalf of my family and myself Shubh Diwali and may health, wealth, knowledge and prosperity flow into your lives unconditionally.