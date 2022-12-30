Silence on a noisy problem

This year draws to an inexorable end and with it the phenomenon of the indiscriminate and illegal use of fireworks throughout the nation. It was only last August, on the eve of a fireworks display on Independence night at the Queen’s Park Savannah, that we read of the concerns of close proximity expressed by an official from the Emperor Valley Zoo.
Those concerns were expectedly disregarded and the display went on as planned. Thereafter, upon questioning, regarding the impact on the captive animals, Emperor Valley Zoo officials indicated they would be issuing a statement. We still await said statement. The silence has certainly been deafening.
The State continues, by its deliberate flaccidity, to demonstrate that it is more attuned to the interests of those who import, sell and use fireworks. Calls for progressive reform of the existing legislation by groups such as the Fireworks Action Coalition of Trinidad and Tobago have gone largely unheeded to date, with the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs showing no great urgency to treat seriously with those recommendations, even after holding highly touted public consultations.
And so we have ongoing nights of aerial bombardments to look forward to in all our communities, with the resultant impact of dead animals littering the roadways, and shattered nerves. One wonders if the former attorney general will again spend Old Year’s Night comforting his dogs. Alas for his dogs, they probably thought they finally had a formidable advocate.
Other jurisdictions such as Barbados have demonstrated progressive governance in their laws regarding the use of fireworks. Many have limited their use to designated experts at designated times and spaces. We lag behind these countries and despite our boast to be more developed than our Caribbean neighbours, this is hardly the case when it comes to our current and past governments choosing the moral high ground by seeking to create a safe environment for our citizenry and animal life.
When the history of this period is written, it would perhaps be shown that the State, in its present and even past incarnations, was more concerned with protecting the vested financial interests of a few at the expense of many others. This unholy alliance will again result, during this period, in dogs and cats being torn apart on our highways, homes possibly damaged or destroyed, injuries to fireworks users or innocent passers-by, and persons suffering from the ill effects of noise pollution.
Our State is truly in a sad state, bombarded by out-of-control criminality and also by unchecked fireworks usage with its demonstrated inherent dangers.
Michael Jattan
Hikers Inc; member of the Fireworks Action Coalition of T&T