Silence on pending electricity bill hikes

My last bi-monthly T&TEC bill was $690. With the new structure and using the same kilowatt units as in my last bill, my new total will increase to $1,068. This is a 54.75-per cent increase in the first year.
Here is the math:
Old rates:
400 units @ 0.26c = $104.00
600 units @ 0.32c = $192.00
841 units @ 0.37c = $311.17
Cost for 1,841 units = $607.17
Customer charge = $6.00
VAT on $613.17@12.5% = $76.65
Total = $689.82 (rounded to $690.00)
New rates:
200 units @ 0.28c = $56.00
500 units @ 0.40c = $200.00
700 units @ 0.54c = $378.00
441 units @ 0.68c = $300.00 (new category and rounded up from $299.88)
Cost for 1,841 units = $934.00
Customer charge = $15.00 ($7.50 per month—up 150 per cent from $3.00 per month)
VAT on $949.00 @ 12.5% = $1,067.62 (rounded to $1,068)
The increase is 54.75 per cent. Monthly bill for this period would have been $534.00
The bill will vary based on usage, but this is just to give an example.
What is quite sobering is that this is just the first of several yearly increases, over the next five years. T&TEC wanted residential increases of between 40 and up to 65.75 per cent over five years. In the first year, we are getting hit with a 54.75-per cent increase.
The Regulated Industries Commission has been silent on what percentage increases will be coming from 2024-2027. It has also been silent on T&TEC’s request for fuel and exchange-rate adjustments to be added onto our bills.
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope