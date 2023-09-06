An article in the Express on Monday, September 4, Page 44, headlined “No consequences”, has left me almost dumbfounded. Well-known sports commentator Fazeer Mohammed highlighted the plight of two national youth football players and their experience with respect to uniforms.
A female player was forced to wear an oversized jersey, requiring her to overcome the discomfort by continuously adjusting the long sleeves and drawing a reprimand from the referee.
How does a player give of her best beset by this burden? Are the numerous officials oblivious to this, with no known action by them or complaints to the administrators, aka, the Normalisation Committee, appointed by FIFA and expected to uphold their standards?
The other sad situation reported was that another (fortunately male) player was stripped of his jersey and made to walk through Customs bareback and outside to his parents’ vehicle at 2 a.m. FIFA, please take note of your representatives!
In the report, Mohammed mentioned the “stone silence” of the Normalisation Committee, and we note too that apart from Lasana Liburd’s Wired 868, the media have been also stone cold.
Mohammed also made relevant reference to the society and questioned our sense of justice. This calls for outrage over a serious lack of accountability and nothing of an explanation from the administration to date.
Do we recall officials on our national teams comprising a manager, coach and trainer who also willingly shared the needed duties, and quite effectively?
Ask Peter Rampersad, Ralph Brown, Edgar Vidale. Desmond O’Brien, Felix Hernandes, Bertille St Clair and other coaches and managers of that time. Today, we have an equipment manager, assistant coach and trainer, and what we get is pure embarrassment. Our dear friend Oliver Camps must be protesting in heaven as they all performed gratis and which I do not expect today.
The irony of paid officials not performing and our silence is also not acceptable or to be condoned. Normalisation Committee, you cannot stay aloft and not explain, or as FIFA teaches, “anything that goes wrong, administration is responsible”. That was taught many years ago by FIFA and is quite correct today.
As the tendency of our national psyche to accept underachievement to stay purely on a short course for a shorter while, maybe we need not stone silence—stone might suffice.
Referring to Mohammed’s question of our sense of justice, we will recall the efforts of previous leaders, notably Jack Warner, his commitment, years of quality and progressive leadership, combined with his thinking capacity, long hours of work and ability to accept advice that propelled him in service and leadership to our local football, Caribbean Football Union, CONCACAF and FIFA where he served.
This is our patriotic period and is to be seen as the time to show appreciation, especially of those who represent our republic.