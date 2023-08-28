Oftentimes I find myself wondering about the awareness of my fellow citizens, especially our academics and intellectuals.
How many of us truly understand the responsibilities of our leaders?
Persons elected to office have an unwavering obligation to serve the citizens first and foremost. So when every day I see my politicians and administrators busying themselves with issues like trying to discredit a former police commissioner, engaging in questionable deals with persons of ill repute in an effort to lock up members of the Opposition and praising themselves for “accomplishments” that have little or no direct impact on the day-to-day quality of life of citizens, I question how as a people we remain so silent.
Over the last decade many persons have finally realised that this country is lawless, something I realised since in the 1970s. Recently our honourable prime minister even expressed the view that we are a violent society, and I agree, but it troubled me that no one saw it fit to ask him, exactly when did he realise this, and, more importantly, what were the plans of the Government to address this.
Crime is at an all-time high, and yet if one were to listen to a certain crime programme on TV you would think that the police are either clueless, totally deluded or both. Noise pollution is at epidemic proportions and the police continue to make poor excuses, while citizens like myself are unable to enjoy peace and quiet in our homes.
It is now 12.03 a.m. (Monday) and I am writing this letter as I am unable to sleep, because a bar close by is not only playing music loudly, but the DJ is also constantly shouting on the microphone. This has been an on-and-off problem in my neighbourhood for over 20 years, and the excuses continue. Yet these people sit proudly in office praising themselves.
If the Police Commissioner, the Transport Commissioner, the Attorney General and the Environmental Management Authority cannot stop the menace of noise pollution, which is a low-hanging fruit, then what purpose are they?
My concern, however, is the collective silence of so many of our so-called activists.
Imagine in the 21st century someone in high office has put in place a “dress code” for public entry to government offices. So I am told that notwithstanding, this is a tropical country and the planet is getting warmer, I am not allowed to enter these offices, that were built with taxpayers’ dollars, I must add, in my $200, very comfortable short cargo pants. And it gets worse, women are not allowed to enter in sleeveless tops or dresses, when internationally sleeveless tops/dresses are an accepted part of formal wear. But not a word from prominent females on this issue. Something has to be wrong with the citizens of my country.
So we will continue to have a prime minister who recently boasted that “we are a nation governed by laws”, while he and his bunch of failures are unable to stem the flow of murders, stop the menace of noise pollution, address the PH issue, stop the State contracts to questionable persons, curtail littering, loitering, illegal vending, squatting, etc. And did I mention failure to provide proper road maintenance, water for all citizens. The list is endless, but my fellow citizens have lost their voices, it seems.
It is now 1.11 a.m. and the loud music continues; heaven help us.
Nuff said.