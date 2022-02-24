Simple change to curtail crime

Would the Honourable Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Ethelbert Hinds, please break his deafening silence and make public his response to this urgent and critical public appeal?
There continues to be a spate of robberies targeting citizens and businesses on Charlotte Street for the past two weeks. In every single instance, the culprits wore balaclava ski-masks which completely cover the face and hide all facial features except the eyes.
Hiding the identity of these misguided bandits makes us all easy prey, and yet many businesses nationwide are openly advertising and selling ski-masks.
One would expect that, for obvious national security reasons, a responsible Attorney General, Minister of National Security, and Cabinet would have already passed legislation to prohibit the unregulated import and sale of ski-masks, in the same way that camouflage-patterned material is illegal.
Why do we need to sell ski-masks locally, anyway? Are there snowstorms here?
An elected government has a duty to ensure citizens are protected. We are being overrun, robbed, beaten, kidnapped, brutalised, raped and murdered, with a low conviction rate, while those who are incarcerated are retrained in what we call the “graduate school of prison”.
Such a simple, common-sense change in legislation will have a crucial impact in curtailing the savage level of crime in our failing state.
Gary Aboud
corporate secretary,
Fishermen and Friends of the Sea