Simple solutions to avoid traffic woes

Sometimes, traffic solutions don’t need multimillion-dollar fixes.
I’ll provide two examples in the Port of Spain area, of which similar examples can be found nationwide.
1. School pick-up/drop-off zones
If a new school is built, the Town and Country Division demands an on-site traffic mitigation plan. However, we have existing schools like Fatima, St Crispin’s, Eshe’s, St Joseph’s Convent, CIC, Mucurapo Govt, etc. Most of these already have circular driveways or can use an in/out gate system to collect/drop off without having to obstruct the roadway. But no official has mandated this. Why?
2. Parking on major intersections
On Ariapita Avenue, for example, any major intersection (Colville Street, Anna Street, French Street, etc) should have an increased no-parking zone on each side to allow more capacity than a single lane.
Businesses located there may complain, but most have already removed their front walls (likely without permission) to create on-site parking in their front yards.
With proper Town and Country planning, this could have been used as a bargaining tool to remove street parking in exchange for said on-site parking. Town and Country planning is a dynamic exercise, not just a one-time approval body.
3. Parking facing direction of travel
Another simple change would be to enforce parking only facing the lane’s direction of travel. Too much time is wasted letting cars cross oncoming traffic to face the incorrect direction to park.
These relatively simple changes, often administrative, can make a world of a difference. No rapid rail, no new lanes, no walkovers, no interchanges. Money for these suggestions can be measured in the tens of thousands.
Is this too much to ask for?
